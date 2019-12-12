Cassie Shares First Photo Of Newborn Baby Girl Frankie: 'She's Just Different'

Also available on the NBC app

Cassie is officially a mama! The singer shared the first snap of her daughter Frankie who she welcomed with husband Alex Fine in December 2019. The newborn can be seen with a full head of dark hair as she holds onto her mom's fingers in the sweet photo. "She's just different. Frankie Stone Fine. My BFF," she gushed. Cassie announced her pregnancy news on Instagram in June. "Can't wait to meet our baby girl... Love You Always & Forever," she wrote at the time.

