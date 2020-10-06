Also available on the nbc app

Cassie Randolph has reportedly been granted an extension on her temporary restraining order against ex Colton Underwood. Nearly one month after Cassie filed for a restraining order against the former "Bachelor," a judge granted Cassie's court order be extended until the next hearing, which is scheduled for Nov. 6, per multiple publications. The former couple was reportedly not at their first hearing on Tuesday, but their lawyers allegedly said that both parties are trying to resolve things "amicably," according to several reports. Access Hollywood has reached out for comment.

