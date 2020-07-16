Also available on the NBC app

Cassie Randolph and Colton Underwood have yet to explain to Bachelor Nation why they called it quits after nearly two years of dating and it looks like they are keeping that little secret from their friends too. "I probably asked her like 50 times, ‘Why’d you guys break up?’ She would not talk about it. She is so respectful of that privacy they had. She had nothing bad to say about him. She cried at one point and she was just like, ‘It’s really hard.’ I know she cares about him so much. I don’t even know what happened." Demi Burnett, who is close friends with Cassie, shared on the "Chicks in the Office" podcast.

