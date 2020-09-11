Also available on the nbc app

Months after Cassie Randolph and Colton Underwood called it quits following nearly two years of dating, Cassie has reportedly filed for a restraining order against the former football player. According to legal docs obtained by TMZ, Cassie recently filed for the restraining order in Los Angeles. The outlet reports that it's not exactly clear what her allegations against Colton are and if a judge has signed off on the order. Access Hollywood has reached out for comment.

