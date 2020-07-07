Also available on the nbc app

Cassie Randolph is getting real about her split from Colton Underwood, but she's not too happy with how her interview with Chris Harrison was aired. "Kay, so I'm a little irritated about a few things right now. Just watched 'The Bachelor' interview that aired and I feel like I'm speaking to no one. I've said this a million times, you guys cannot judge something that you know is edited and know nothing about. There was so much more that I talk about in that interview than just our relationship," she said on Instagram.

Appearing: