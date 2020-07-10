Also available on the NBC app

It looks like Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph's breakup is getting a bit messy because Cassie just accused him of trying to "monetize" their split. The drama first started when Cassie appeared on an episode of "The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons Ever!" and talked about her newly single life. After Cassie's interview aired, Colton took to Instagram to seemingly imply that his former girlfriend broke their breakup agreement by chatting about their split, saying, "When our relationship ended we agreed to handle things as privately as possible as we attempted to navigate our new relationship as friends. I chose to do that since we were living in this interim period, but obviously a lot changed this week."

