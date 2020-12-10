Also available on the nbc app

Another baby on board! Cassie and husband Alex Fine both took to Instagram to announce that they are expecting a second child together. The couple, who share 1-year-old daughter Frankie Stone, revealed the pregnancy news to the world with an intimate video featuring sweet footage of the future big sister helping with her mom's ultrasound! The 34-year-old singer simply captioned the adorable clip, "Coming soon…"

