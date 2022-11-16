A new trailer has dropped for the highly anticipated docuseries about Casey Anthony speaking out after 11 years since being found not guilty for murdering her two-year-old daughter, Caylee. Anthony is set to share her side of the story in Peacock’s new three-part docuseries “Casey Anthony: Where The Truth Lies” which is set to debut on Nov. 29. Anthony will reportedly drop several bombshells in her interviews.

