Carson Daly and his wife Siri have a bun in the oven! He announced the news on "Today" and his co-hosts Hoda Kotb and Craig Melvin looked super shook. Carson and Siri share three other kids together -- Jackson, London and Etta. Congrats to the happy family! Carson also went into more detail on "TODAY" about the importance of having his family and why he’s excited about the new addition.

