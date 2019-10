Also available on the NBC app

Carson Daly opened up about his struggle with an anxiety disorder Friday morning on "Today," admitting he often feels like there's a saber-tooth tiger right next him about to attack. The 44-year-old revealed he had his first panic attack when he was hosting "TRL" on MTV. "I had a hard time breathing," he explained. "I was terrified for no apparent reason." Watch for more details.

