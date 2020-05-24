Also available on the nbc app

Carson Daly joined Mario Lopez and Kit Hoover for “Access Daily,” which is filming the show remotely. The “Today” host gushed about him and wife Siri welcoming their fourth baby in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. Carson, who hosts “The Voice,” also explained how they’ve been successful in filming the show despite the coaches and contestants all filming from home. However, he doesn’t expect the show’s coach Blake Shelton to ever want to leave his Oklahoma ranch. “I don’t think he’s ever going to come back to California, I got to be honest with you,” Carson said. “Now that he can come from his ranch there’s no way he’s going to get back to California.”

