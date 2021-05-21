Main Content

Carrie Underwood's Husband Mike Fisher Plays Hilarious Prank On Her: 'We Got 'Em!'

CLIP05/21/21
Mike Fisher is quite the prankster! Carrie Underwood's husband planned a little bit of mischief while in the car this week, which he filmed for Instagram. The former hockey pro's drive had him crossing paths with Carrie, who was out on a walk with her pal Cara Clark – and instead of saying hello, he decided to sneak up on them and lay on the horn! While Carrie and Cara seemed less than amused, Mike couldn't help but laugh, saying "We got 'em!"

Tags: Access, Carrie Underwood, Mike Fisher, marriage, relationship, country, couple, celebrity, prank, music
