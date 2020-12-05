Also available on the nbc app

Carrie Underwood’s 5-year-old son Isaiah Fisher wrote an adorable Christmas list for his younger brother, Jake. The 37-year-old Grammy winner appeared on “The Tonight Show Starring Jim Fallon” and revealed her kiddo asked Santa for “random boy toys” for his little brother, making sure to not leave him out. It’s been a special holiday season for Carrie and Isaiah and they recently collaborated on her Christmas album: ‘My Gift.’ The kiddo’s precious voice was featured on the album’s song, “Little Drummer Boy.”

