Carrie Underwood got emotional after her 2022 Grammy win on Sunday night. The country star took home the award for best roots gospel album for her 2021 LP My Savior. "This is one of the most important bodies of work I've ever been a part of," Carrie said of the honor in the press room after the show. "Literally, my whole career, I've wanted to make this album, and I got to and this just means the world to me," she continued.

