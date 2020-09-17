Also available on the nbc app

Even when singing to an empty arena, Carrie Underwood still brings it! The country superstar showed off her powerful pipes at the ACM Awards, nailing an impressive medley of hits from six of the biggest female Grand Old Opry inductees of all time – in honor of the Opry's 95th anniversary. Carrie honored all six ladies onstage – Patsy Cline, Loretta Lynn, Barbara Mandrell, Dolly Parton, Reba McEntire and Martina McBride – and called them her heroes.

