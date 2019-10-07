Carrie Underwood Sings As 9-Year-Old Gives Emotional Sign Language Rendition Of 'The Champion'

Also available on the NBC app

Carrie Underwood has found herself a new duet partner! The "Southbound" songstress invited Savannah Dahan, a 9-year-old Deaf performance artist, backstage of her Cry Pretty Tour 360 to join her for a song. As Carrie belted out her empowerment anthem "The Champion," Savannah passionately signed along to every lyric. "Savannah! You bring so much joy to #TheChampion! Thank you for such a special moment last night in D.C.," the country star wrote alongside a video of their musical bonding session.

Appearing: