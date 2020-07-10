Also available on the nbc app

Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher just hit an impressive marriage milestone! The country songstress and her hockey pro husband marked their ten-year wedding anniversary on July 10. To celebrate, Carrie shared this adorable side-by-side of her and Mike in their teens, years before they first crossed paths. "Hey you two crazy kids," she captioned the photo. "Believe it or not, some day you both will become (slightly) less awkward, you’ll grow up to have pretty cool jobs, you’ll meet backstage at some girl’s concert, fall in love, get married, have two amazing boys, and live happily ever after!"

Appearing: