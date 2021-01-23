Also available on the nbc app

Family means everything to Carrie Underwood! In honor of her youngest son Jacob's 2nd birthday, the proud mom took to Instagram to post a heartfelt message reflecting on the challenging journey that delivered one of her greatest gifts. "Jacob, we longed for you. We prayed for you," she wrote. "We walked a long, hard road in order to one day hold you. Today, you are two." The music superstar, who also shares 5-year-old son Isaiah with husband Mike Fisher, previously opened up about suffering three miscarriages in the two years before Jacob's arrival.

