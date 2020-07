Also available on the NBC app

Carrie Underwood was concerned for her family and friends in Nashville after a deadly tornado ripped through the city, leaving 19 dead. The country star appeared on "Today" and said her husband had to wake their two children and take them to a safe room at 2AM. More stars from the area, including Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bently and more took to social media to share their heartbreak over the devastation.

