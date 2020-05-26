Also available on the NBC app

Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher are appearing in a four-part docu-series for "I Am Second" called "Mike and Carrie: God & Country," in which the pair open up about many aspects of their lives, including faith, parenthood and their differences. In the trailer, the couple also share their struggle to become parents, after suffering three miscarriages in a year's time. The first episode of "Mike & Carrie" premieres May 27 and will run weekly through June 17.

Appearing: