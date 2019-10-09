Carrie Underwood Gushes Over Hubby Mike Fisher On 11-Year Anniversary: 'He's My Match'

Also available on the NBC app

Carrie Underwood is showing her hubby Mike Fisher some love! It's been 11 years since the country music superstar first locked eyes with her forever love. In honor of the special milestone, the "Cry Pretty" singer took to Instagram to gush over the now-retired NHL player! "11 years ago yesterday, I met the love of my life...Patient, kind, the best dad, handsome, of course. Someone who accepts me and all my flaws... The same as me in many ways...Opposite in some. But he is my match," Carrie wrote.

