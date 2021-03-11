Also available on the nbc app

Carrie Underwood is surrounded with love on her big day! The country superstar turned 38 on March 10 and got the sweetest birthday wishes from husband Mike Fisher. The retired hockey pro penned a touching tribute to his longtime love, posting an Instagram photo of Carrie smiling with her festive birthday cake. Mike also honored the singer with a cute caption, writing, “Happy birthday @carrieunderwood!! the boys and I love you like crazy!! We are so grateful for you!!”

