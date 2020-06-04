Also available on the nbc app

Carrie Underwood and husband Mike Fisher are opening up about suffering three miscarriages. In the second episode of their web series "Mike and Carrie: God & Country", the couple discussed the pain they both experienced while trying to give their son Isaiah a little brother or sister. After getting pregnant for a fourth time and fearing the worst, the singer confessed that she had a difficult and honest conversation with God. "I was hurt," Carrie said. "I was a little angry. Of course, you feel guilty for being mad at your creator. And I told him I needed something. We needed to have a baby or not — ever. Because I couldn't keep going down that road anymore."

