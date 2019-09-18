Kimber Hodgman survived the devastating massacre at Las Vegas' Route 91 Harvest festival in 2017, only to be diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia less than two years later. She tells Access Hollywood how Carrie Underwood's hit song "Champion" inspired her to stay strong during multiple rounds of chemo, and about the incredible experience of winning the chance to sing with the country superstar onstage. Now cancer-free, Kimber admits exactly when she got "a little bit nervous" to share the spotlight with her idol.

News and Information Daytime Interview