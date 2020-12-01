Also available on the nbc app

Carrie Underwood's springboard to stardom was "American Idol" – but it almost wasn't meant to be! In a new essay in Guideposts, the "Drinking Alone" songstress opened up about the last-minute fear she felt before heading to Hollywood Week to continue competing after her first audition. “All at once, it was just too much. Going out to Los Angeles by myself, competing with all those other people who were so talented. I burst into tears,” she wrote of her pre-flight jitters.

