Also available on the nbc app

After Carrie Underwood tied with Thomas Rhett for the ACM’s Entertainer of the Year award she spoke to reporters about the exciting evening. But during her acceptance speech she forgot to include her husband Mike Fisher, son Jacob and Isiah. In a heartfelt apology she explained, “First I want to say, I’m a dummy for not mentioning my husband or children in my acceptance speech. You would think after this many years and seeing other people give speeches and giving some of my own, I would think of people that are important to me. I’m sorry, but I do love my children and my husband.”

Appearing: