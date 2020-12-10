Also available on the nbc app

Carrie Ann Inaba is on the road to recovery after testing positive for COVID-19. "The Talk" co-host and "Dancing with the Stars" judge revealed the news in a candid and personal Instagram video on Thursday, sharing further details about her condition and symptoms. Carrie went on to encourage fans to follow quarantine protocol and CDC guidelines, explaining that despite her own efforts to stay as safe as possible she still wasn't able to avoid being infected.

