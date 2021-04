Also available on the nbc app

Carrie Ann Inaba is clapping back at the "bullies." The longtime "Dancing with the Stars" judge got candid on a recent episode of "The Talk" about the criticism she has faced on this season of the popular ABC show. "I'm 52 and I still get bullied. Right about this time is when people start to bully me because of the way I judge people. I can't believe it still happens as adults," she said.

