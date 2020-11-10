Also available on the nbc app

Carrie Ann Inaba chatted with Access Hollywood about Kaitlyn Bristowe and Artem Chigvintsev's dramatic Argentine Tango on "Dancing with the Stars." The judge, who seems to be very tough on Kaitlyn and Artem this season, admitted that the two have "stepped up." Carrie Ann also got candid about the bullying that she’s experienced this season and said that it is worse than ever. "Dancing with the Stars" airs Mondays at 8PM on ABC.

Appearing: