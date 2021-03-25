Also available on the nbc app

Caroline Manzo is spilling the tea! On this week's episode of Access Hollywood's "Housewives Nightcap," the "RHONJ" alum gave an update on her life after the hit show. Caroline revealed that she has no regrets leaving the franchise but she is still "open" to returning one day. Caroline also got candid about her longtime feud with Teresa Giudice and shared if she has any desire to move forward. Plus, Caroline looked back at some of her most iconic moments on "The Real Housewives of New Jersey."

