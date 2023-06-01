Main Content

Caroline Kennedy’s Son Jack Schlossberg’s Shirtless Photo Has Fans Thinking He Looks Like JFK Jr.

CLIP06/01/23

Caroline Kennedy’s son’s latest snap has fans in a frenzy. Jack Schlossberg took to Instagram recently to share some shirtless photos, which prompted some fans to say he looks a lot like his late uncle John F. Kennedy Jr. “Oh my god , he looks soo much like his uncle . For a second i thought it JFK Junior,” one person wrote. Another added, “A strong family resemblance to uncle JFK Jnr.”

TV-PGCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Appearing:Mario LopezKit HooverScott EvansZuri Hall
Go to show page
Tags: caroline kennedy, jack schlossberg, jfk jr, John F Kennedy Jr, jfk jr death, carolyn bessette kennedy
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Trailer
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.