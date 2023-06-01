Caroline Kennedy’s son’s latest snap has fans in a frenzy. Jack Schlossberg took to Instagram recently to share some shirtless photos, which prompted some fans to say he looks a lot like his late uncle John F. Kennedy Jr. “Oh my god , he looks soo much like his uncle . For a second i thought it JFK Junior,” one person wrote. Another added, “A strong family resemblance to uncle JFK Jnr.”

