Also available on the nbc app

Oh baby! Kate Middleton's mom just spilled the tea about her sister's pregnancy! Just months after reports first circulated claiming that Pippa Middleton was expecting her second baby with husband James Matthews, Carole Middleton confirmed the exciting baby news to "Good Housekeeping UK." Sharing, "I hope to see more of my family than I could last year, including, of course, my new grandchild."

Appearing: