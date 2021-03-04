Main Content

Access
WEEKDAYS

Carole Middleton Confirms Daughter Pippa Is Expecting Baby No. 2

CLIP03/04/21
Also available on the nbc app

Oh baby! Kate Middleton's mom just spilled the tea about her sister's pregnancy! Just months after reports first circulated claiming that Pippa Middleton was expecting her second baby with husband James Matthews, Carole Middleton confirmed the exciting baby news to "Good Housekeeping UK." Sharing, "I hope to see more of my family than I could last year, including, of course, my new grandchild."

Appearing:
Tags: Access, carole middleton, pippa middleton, babies, relationships, Kate Middleton, kate middleton news, royal news, Royals
S2021 E02 minInterviewNews and InformationDaytime
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.