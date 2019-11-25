Carole King Praises Taylor Swift's Songwriting: 'She Is Worthy'

Also available on the NBC app

It's official: Carole King is a Swiftie, too! The prolific singer-songwriter praised Taylor Swift's honest and emotional lyrics while chatting with Access Hollywood's Sibley Scoles at the 2019 American Music Awards. "She writes actual songs with lyrics that touch the heart, and she's been doing it since she was 15 or earlier," Carole said, adding, "She's got a really good feeling about how people feel about love and life, and she captures it." The music legend will present Taylor with the Artist of the Decade Award during this year's ceremony.

