Also available on the nbc app

Carole Baskin had a lot say about her nemesis Joe Exotic in 2019. As the fascination with the Netflix docuseries "Tiger King" is continues to grow across the nation, Access Hollywood unearthed an exclusive interview with Carole. In the 2019 interview, Carole recounts Joe Exotic's murder-for-hire plot and even claimed that Joe "would have loved" if he got one of his fans to kill her.

Appearing: