"Dancing with the Stars" is reportedly bringing the drama for Season 29! According to E! News, "Tiger King" star Carole Baskin, "Selling Sunset" standout Chrishell Stause, Backstreet Boys member AJ McLean and actress Anne Heche are close to finalizing deals to compete for the mirrorball trophy this time around. Sources told the outlet that Dr. Anthony Fauci was also asked to participate but declined the offer. The only cast member that has been confirmed so far is "The Bachelorette" alum Kaitlyn Bristowe, who got the exciting news from Chris Harrison in June during her episode of "The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever!"

