New “Dancing with the Stars” contestant Carole Baskin who gained worldwide fame in the Netflix docuseries, “Tiger King” spoke to Access Hollywood’s Zuri Hall and admitted that she didn’t even know about the show when she got the phone call. “When I got the call, I don’t watch television, I didn’t know the show, when they said they wanted me to be on “Dancing With The Stars” I thought, ‘I wonder what star they’ll put me with,” she laughed. Carole also explained how surprised she was that her fans were thrilled with the news that she’d be joining the show. “Dancing With The Stars” premieres on September 14th on ABC.

