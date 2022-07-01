Main Content

Access Hollywood
Carmen Electra Reveals If She Would Join A 'Baywatch' Reboot

Carmen Electra joined Mario Lopez and Courtney Lopez on "Access Daily" to talk about her exclusive content on her OnlyFans account as well as reminisce about some past projects. Carmen talked about her introduction to physical comedy in "Good Burger," discussed how Prince gave her her famous stage name, and she also revealed that she would definitely participate in a reboot of "Baywatch." Be sure to sign up and subscribe to Carmen's OnlyFans account for her exclusive content.

Tags: carmen electra, prince, OnlyFans, Baywatch, reboot, good burger
