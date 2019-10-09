Carly Simon Gets Candid About Surprising Friendship With Jackie Kennedy: 'I Was Who She Wasn't'

Also available on the NBC app

Carly Simon is getting candid about her surprising friendship with Jackie Kennedy. The "You're So Vain" singer details their unlikely relationship in her new memoir "Touched By The Sun: Friendship With Jackie." "I could be neurotic, bohemian and all over the place; she always had to be so correct," 74-year-old songstress says of Jackie in an interview with PEOPLE. In the new book, which is set to be published on oct. 22, it chronicles President Kennedy's adultery, Jackie's second husband Onassis, and Jackie's protective bond over her two kids.

