Also available on the NBC app

Carly Pearce knew something was different with now-husband Michael Ray from the start! The country songstress told Access Hollywood about the process of co-writing "Heart's Going Out Of Its Mind," a love song off her forthcoming sophomore album, days after her first romantic hangout with the "Her World Or Mine" crooner. Carly also went deep into detail on other autobiographical songs on her new record, including the ballad "It Won't Always Be Like This" and the bittersweet “apology” duet "I Hope You're Happy Now," which gave her closure with an ex. Plus, Carly revealed her biggest piece of advice for sliding into a guy's DMs, which is the way she famously attracted Michael's attention! "Carly Pearce" is available everywhere on Feb. 14.

Appearing: