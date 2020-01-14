Access Hollywood
WEEKDAYS

Carly Pearce Wrote A Love Song For Michael Ray 3 Days After Their First Date: It Was 'Instantaneous'

CLIP01/13/20
Details
Also available on the NBC app

Carly Pearce knew something was different with now-husband Michael Ray from the start! The country songstress told Access Hollywood about the process of co-writing "Heart's Going Out Of Its Mind," a love song off her forthcoming sophomore album, days after her first romantic hangout with the "Her World Or Mine" crooner. Carly also went deep into detail on other autobiographical songs on her new record, including the ballad "It Won't Always Be Like This" and the bittersweet “apology” duet "I Hope You're Happy Now," which gave her closure with an ex. Plus, Carly revealed her biggest piece of advice for sliding into a guy's DMs, which is the way she famously attracted Michael's attention! "Carly Pearce" is available everywhere on Feb. 14.

Appearing:
Tags: Access, Carly Pearce, music, country, michael ray, relationship, singer, every little thing, Love
S202011 minInterviewNews and InformationDaytime
Most Recent
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

How Lizzo, Taraji P. Henson & Gabrielle Union Are Changing The Game
CLIP 03/28/20
Father Changes His Story About Killing His Son 17 Years After Wife's Death
CLIP 03/28/20
Prince Harry Duped Into Talking About Meghan & Archie By Pranksters Posing As Greta Thunberg (Report)
CLIP 03/11/20
Celine Dion Tests Negative For Coronavirus But Postpones Tour Dates For Cold
CLIP 03/11/20
Did Peter Weber Reach Out To Hannah Brown After Proposing On ‘The Bachelor’?
CLIP 03/11/20
Hugh Hefner's Son Cooper & 'Harry Potter's' Scarlett Byrne Expecting First Child
CLIP 03/10/20
Who Killed The Notorious B.I.G.? 3 Theories Behind The Crime
CLIP 03/10/20
Psychologist Breaks Down The 4 Kinds Of Stalkers
CLIP 03/10/20
Jason Biggs Had A 'Freakout' Before His Famous 'American Pie' Scene
CLIP 03/10/20
Billie Eilish Bares Skin & Sends Powerful Message Against Body Shaming
CLIP 03/10/20
Tyra Banks Explains Her Wild 2008 Beyoncé Interview
CLIP 03/10/20
'The Letter For The King' Cast Reacts To 'Game Of Thrones' Comparisons
CLIP 03/10/20
Jenna Dewan Welcomes Baby Boy With Steve Kazee: Find Out His Name!
CLIP 03/10/20
'This Is Us' Teens Spill Behind-The-Scenes Tea On Justin Hartley And Chrissy Metz
CLIP 03/10/20
Meghan Markle’s Final Royal Fashion Looks Similar To Princess Diana’s 1982 Outfit
CLIP 03/10/20
Joe Giudice Blasts Coronavirus Panic As 'Ridiculous' In Deserted Italy Street
CLIP 03/10/20
Kate Middleton Shares Prince Louis' Favorite Song
CLIP 03/10/20
Ali Fedotowsky Is 'So Pumped' For New ‘Bachelorette’ Clare Crawley
CLIP 03/10/20
Robert Irwin Is Learning To Drive In His Late Dad’s 30-Year-Old Truck
CLIP 03/10/20
Ali Fedotowsky Shocked That Peter Weber's Mom Was Crying Over Hannah Ann
CLIP 03/10/20
'Stargirl's' Grace Vanderwaal Has 'Zero Memory' Of Winning 'America's Got Talent'
CLIP 03/10/20
Can The Government Quarantine You For Coronavirus?
CLIP 03/10/20
Coronavirus Is Affecting Movies, Concerts, TV Shows, Music Festivals and More
CLIP 03/10/20
Alex Rodriguez Doesn't Deny Double Date With Meghan Markle And Prince Harry
CLIP 03/10/20
'Love Is Blind' Star Jessica Batten Admits She's Known This Cast Member For 10 Years
CLIP 03/10/20
'The Bachelor' Finale: 6 Bombshells From Peter Weber's Turbulent Ending
CLIP 03/10/20
tWitch & Allison Holker's Kids Steal The Show At The 'Mulan' Premiere
CLIP 03/10/20
'Mulan' Star Yifei Liu Explains Her Real-Life Disney Princess Fashion
CLIP 03/10/20
Henry Golding Teases What Will Go Down In 'Crazy Rich Asians' Sequel
CLIP 03/10/20
Prince Harry Gets Apology Note From Student Who Hugged Meghan Markle
CLIP 03/10/20
Christina Aguilera Gushes Over Michelle Obama Coming To Her Las Vegas Show
CLIP 03/10/20
Jessica Simpson Doesn’t Regret Filming 'Newlyweds' With Nick Lachey
CLIP 03/10/20
Tarek El Moussa Lets Girlfriend Heather Rae Young Take Lead On Decorating Home
CLIP 03/09/20
Kristin Cavallari Never Works Weekends & Makes Dinner Nightly: 'Those Things Will Never Change'
CLIP 03/09/20
Jane Seymour Never Alters Her Eye-Popping Swimsuit Photos: 'It's Just Me Out There'
CLIP 03/09/20
Katherine Schwarzenegger Calls Her Marriage To Chris Pratt 'Really Fun & Exciting'
CLIP 03/09/20
Taraji P. Henson's Wedding Is Set For Summer After Weather Delay
CLIP 03/09/20
Emily Blunt Jokes She Didn't Help John Krasinski's 'Saturday Night Live' Hosting Nerves
CLIP 03/09/20
John Krasinski Praises 'Badass' Emily Blunt For Nailing Intense 'Quiet Place' Scene On First Take
CLIP 03/09/20
Serena Williams' Daughter Olympia Steals The Spotlight In Mom's Beauty Routine Video
CLIP 03/09/20
Kate Middleton Recycles Gown And Shines At Buckingham Palace Gala Dinner
CLIP 03/09/20
Tarek El Moussa's Kids 'Adore' Girlfriend Heather Rae Young: 'We're A Cute Little Family'
CLIP 03/09/20
Meghan Markle And Prince Harry’s Most Memorable Moments From Final Royal Appearances
CLIP 03/09/20
Katy Perry And Grandma’s Interview At The 2011 Grammys (Original)
CLIP 03/09/20
'90 Day Fiancé' Star Big Ed Admits When He Met Rosemarie It Was Like A 'Gut Punch'
CLIP 03/09/20
Robbie Williams Gets Honest About Being A Dad To Four Kids
CLIP 03/09/20
Meghan Markle Breaks Royal Protocol By Hugging Girl At Commonwealth Day Service
CLIP 03/09/20
Vin Diesel Credits Paul Walker With Helping Him Address 'Fatherhood Head-On With Pride And Joy'
CLIP 03/09/20
Angelina Jolie Is Proud Of Her Two Daughters For Showing Strength After Undergoing Surgery
CLIP 03/09/20
Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Exchange Awkward Greeting With Kate Middleton And Prince William
CLIP 03/09/20
Kaley Cuoco Says She’s Finally Moving In With Her Husband Karl Cook In April (EXCLUSIVE)
CLIP 03/09/20
Katy Perry Mourns Loss Of Grandma And Shares Video Of Pregnancy Announcement To Her
CLIP 03/09/20
Are Ben Affleck & Ana de Armas Dating?
CLIP 03/09/20
Jay Z & Blue Ivy Have Sweet Daddy-Daughter Date Night At Lakers Game
CLIP 03/09/20
Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Swap Outfits For 'Flip The Switch' TikTok Challenge
CLIP 03/09/20
Vanessa Bryant & Daughter Natalia Pay Tribute To Kobe And Gigi In Front Of Mural
CLIP 03/09/20
Meghan Markle Surprises Students On International Women’s Day School Visit
CLIP 03/08/20
Gary Sinise Would Love To Team Up With Prince Harry To Help Veterans
CLIP 03/07/20
Jeremy Camp Wants To Do A Duet With Shania Twain
CLIP 03/07/20
KJ Apa & Britt Robertson Can't Stop Raving About Each Other In This Interview
CLIP 03/07/20
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Hold Hands And WOW In Show-Stopping Red Outfits At Mountbatten Festival Of Music
CLIP 03/07/20
Boyfriend Being Accused Of Scamming Women Out Of Millions Breaks His Silence
CLIP 03/07/20
Oprah Shares Special Moment With Teen Cancer Survivor
CLIP 03/07/20
Why This Man Believes His Father Is The Zodiac Killer
CLIP 03/06/20
Tyra Banks Shares Sweet Thing Her Mom Did During Her Teen Modeling Career
CLIP 03/06/20
Prince Harry Stops To Chat With Little Girl At Motor Sports Museum
CLIP 03/06/20
Nick Jonas And Priyanka Chopra Get Colorful As They Celebrate Holi Together
CLIP 03/06/20
John Krasinski Is A Proud #GirlDad And Lets His Daughter Paint His Nails Pink
CLIP 03/06/20
Emily Blunt Says She's Been Mistaken For Katy Perry: 'I Think She's John [Krasinski's] Secret Crush'
CLIP 03/06/20
Tom Holland Admits To Taking Props From Every Movie Set  
CLIP 03/06/20
Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Made This Couple's Engagement So Special
CLIP 03/06/20
How To Make French Toast Like Camila Alves McConaughey
CLIP 03/06/20
Omar Miller Calls Working With Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson 'Incredible'
CLIP 03/06/20
'Love Is Blind' Star Damian's Parents Still Haven't Met Giannina
CLIP 03/06/20
Tom Bergeron Reveals Which 'Masked Singer' Performance Made Him A Total 'Wreck'
CLIP 03/06/20
Hillary Clinton Instantly Knows What Her ‘Real Housewives’ Tagline Would Be
CLIP 03/06/20
Evan Rachel Wood Taught Tessa Thompson How To Be A 'Westworld' Host
CLIP 03/06/20
Aaron Paul Backed Out Of Another Project For 'Westworld': 'I Had To Go With My Heart'
CLIP 03/06/20
Taylor Swift Details Grueling Process Of Transforming Into ‘The Man’
CLIP 03/06/20
Were Justin Bieber And Hailey Baldwin Set Up For An Arranged Marriage?
CLIP 03/06/20
Pete Davidson Says Ariana Grande Made Him Famous
CLIP 03/06/20
Meghan Markle Laughs With Hologram In Affordable Blouse For Secret Solo Trip
CLIP 03/06/20
Wendy Williams Blasts Ashley Graham For Changing Baby's Diaper At Store
CLIP 03/06/20
'Love Is Blind' Stars Giannina & Damian Give Heartfelt Love Advice To Women
CLIP 03/06/20
Kate Middleton Shares George & Charlotte's Adorable New Hobbies (Reports)
CLIP 03/06/20
'Tread': Why Did This Man Bulldoze His Hometown?
CLIP 03/05/20
Mark Wahlberg Says He's 'A Walking Embarrassment' To His Kids
CLIP 03/05/20
'The Masked Singer': Tom Bergeron Was 'Very' Surprised No Judge Guessed Him As The Taco
CLIP 03/05/20
Ricky Martin & Enrique Iglesias Play The Newlywed Game: How Well Do They Know Each Other?
CLIP 03/05/20
Sofia Vergara Is 'Very Nervous' To Be An 'America's Got Talent' Judge
CLIP 03/05/20
Chrissy Teigen Wants Her Breast Implants Removed Now That She Has Kids: 'I Am Screwed'
CLIP 03/05/20
Kerry Washington Reunites With 'Scandal' Sisters For An Important Cause
CLIP 03/05/20
The Rock, Kevin Hart And More 'Jumanji' Stars Break Character In Silly Bloopers Reel
CLIP 03/05/20
Prince Harry Admits In Speech That Serving 'Queen & Country' ‘Never Leaves Us’
CLIP 03/05/20
Meghan Markle Shielded From Rain By Prince Harry While Arriving At Endeavour Awards
CLIP 03/05/20
Meghan Markle Makes First Speech Since Stepping Down As A Royal
CLIP 03/05/20
How Will ‘Homeland’ End? Sam Trammell Promises That You’ll Be Happy
CLIP 03/05/20
'Hocus Pocus 2' Is Officially Happening!
CLIP 03/05/20
Katy Perry Reveals Her Mom Ruined Her Pregnancy Announcement
CLIP 03/05/20
'Love Is Blind' Reunion: 8 Biggest Bombshells Revealed!
CLIP 03/05/20
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.