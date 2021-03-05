Also available on the nbc app

Bravo star Carl Radke joins this week's episode of "Housewives Nightcap" to chat about all the drama going down on this season of "Summer House." Carl, who lost his brother back in August, gets candid on how he's trying to move forward and shares that his castmates have been "unreal" with support during this difficult time. Carl also reveals he won't be on Bravo's highly-anticipated series "Winter House" and explains why his co-stars were all "surprised" over Hannah Berner's engagement.

