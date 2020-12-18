Also available on the nbc app

In the new comedic thriller "Promising Young Woman," Carey Mulligan portrays med school dropout-turned-vigilante Cassandra – a role she was dying to play. "I mean, there are some scripts that you read and you think, if anybody else gets this, I would be devastated, if anyone else gets this part – and that's how I felt about Cassie from the beginning," Carey told Access Hollywood's Zuri Hall. Director Emerald Fennell and co-star Laverne Cox also shared details about the highly anticipated film. "Promising Young Woman" will be released on Dec. 25.

Appearing: