The coronavirus has hit Carey Hart close to home, and he's sharing his family's story. The motocross star's wife, pop star Pink, and their 3-year-old son, Jameson, contracted COVID-19 last month and battled really rough symptoms. "It was intense, you know? They both got extremely sick. My son probably got the worst of the two of them, which kind of debunked the whole theory that this only hits old people," he said on SiriusXM's "The Jason Ellis Show." Carey said that Pink’s preexisting condition of asthma made her symptoms worse, explaining, "It totally attacked her lungs and her chest, and she was having a hard time breathing."

