Cardi B Warns Against Butt Injections After Getting 95 Percent Of Hers Removed: I'm 'Against Them'

CLIP12/08/22

Cardi B is sharing her unfiltered thoughts on butt injections. In an Instagram Live earlier this week, the "Up" rapper got candid about her experience with cosmetic procedures and revealed that in August, she got 95 percent of the biopolymers that had been injected into her butt removed. She said, "I am super, super, super, super against mother***ing a** shots. … I all the way support you if you want to do alterations to your body, if you love your body, whatever the f***, I'm all the way with it, but do not get a** shots."

Tags: Cardi B, cosmetic procedure, plastic surgery, rap, music, celebrity
