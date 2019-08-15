Cardi B Unleashes Her Inner History Geek During Bernie Sanders Chat: 'I Love FDR'

Also available on the NBC app

Cardi B is showing off her love of American politics! The "Please Me" rapper recently sat down with Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders to discuss the major issues ahead of the 2020 election, including police brutality, student debt and stagnant wages. During their conversation, Cardi gushed over her admiration for former U.S. President Franklin D. Roosevelt and explained why he's her "favorite" more than 70 years after he was in office. "Goddamn, I love him," she told Bernie.

