Cardi B Slays In Stunning Looks At Paris Fashion Week

Cardi B turns heads on a whirlwind visit to France for Paris Fashion Week. Watch to see the rapper's dazzling looks!
Appearing:
Tags: Access, fashion, cardi b images, cardi b 2018, cardi b paris, hollywood, interviews, cardi b, cardi b instagram, celebrity news, access, entertainment, cardi b fashion week, celebrity, cardi b in paris, gossip, breaking news, style, entertainment news, best life cardi b, cardi b fashion
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.