Cardi B Reveals Her Jaw-Dropping Concert Income: 'I Loveeeee Money'

Talk about money moves! Cardi B knows exactly what works for her business. The hip-hop queen clapped back at Jermaine Dupri's recent comment that artists like her and Nicki Minaj are "strippers rapping," and explained why she's going to include as many lyrics about her lady parts as she wants to. Plus, Cardi breaks down the financial reasons she's opting for the festival circuit and individual shows instead of a full tour, and the numbers don't lie!

