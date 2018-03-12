Cardi B No-Shows In Court, Faces Possible Arrest If She Skips Rescheduled Appearance

Also available on the NBC app

Cardi B is getting a second chance. After the rapper was a no-show at her scheduled arraignment on charges of third degree assault and reckless endangerment, her attorney Jeff Kern tells Access that the judge was not "angry" but "firm" about her need to appear for a rescheduled date. While Kern says that Cardi is expected to comply, the judge is also "likely" to issue a bench warrant for her arrest if she isn't present.

