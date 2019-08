Also available on the NBC app

Cardi B got tripped up by a confusing post-Grammys gift. The "Be Careful" rapper was flooded with congratulatory presents after her debut LP, "Invasion of Privacy," won Best Rap Album at the 2019 award show, and she took to Instagram to share a bouquet she assumed was from Tom Petty – even though he died in 2017. See how fans reacted to Cardi's mistake.

