Also available on the nbc app

Cardi B is speaking out about a past trauma. The rap queen claimed to host Angie Martinez for an upcoming episode of WE tv's "Untold Stories of Hip Hop" that a photographer "pulled his d**k out" while trying to "get close" to her during a magazine shoot. Despite reporting the alleged incident to the owner of the unnamed publication, Cardi recalled being met with complete indifference. "I was so f***ing mad," she admitted. As for whether she still faces misconduct issues as a superstar, the 26-year-old said her massive fame seems to have become a deterrent. However, the #MeToo movement has also caused her to reflect on how many other women deal with similar situations "really every day."

Appearing: