It's over for Cardi B and Offset. The rap queen and her hip-hop star husband are calling it quits after nearly three years of marriage, according to multiple outlets. Cardi reportedly filed divorce papers at an Atlanta courthouse on Tuesday and is asking for primary custody of the couple's 2-year-old daughter, Kulture. The news comes amid rumors of Offset's alleged infidelity, though the pair had yet to publicly address their current status or the newest reports as of Tuesday afternoon. Access Hollywood has reached out to Cardi and Offset's respective reps for comment.

